A new building is the only sustainable solution to the crisis facing Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, a West Norfolk MP has warned today.

The comments by the South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss follow talks with her Cabinet colleague, the Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The extent of the structural problems facing the QEH, which currently has more than 200 props holding up its roof, has been well documented in recent months.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, left, saw the problems in the QEH's Necton ward for herself during a summer visit.

Mr Javid's predecessor, Matt Hancock, saw the extent of the problem for himself in a visit to the Gayton Road site shortly before his resignation from the Government in June.

And Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, said Mr Javid is also well aware of the problems.

She said: "The health secretary told me he is looking into the QEH’s situation and my colleague, the Kings Lynn MP James Wild, is also making the case for a new build.

"It is a key health care provider in West Norfolk serving a wide geographic area and an ever increasing population.

"The props are highly visible, the roof is having emergency repairs on a rolling basis, and a team of surveyors and technicians are constantly monitoring the site.

"The hospital has already received over £20 million of capital investment from the government to support the ongoing repairs, and although this is incredibly welcome, the lifespan of the current building is nearing the end and a new build is the only long term sustainable solution."

The hospital trust has submitted proposals which it hopes will see the QEH included in a new list of eight new hospital projects, after it was left off an initial list of 40 schemes announced by the Government last year.

Bosses have previously warned that the hospital is now the "most propped" of any in the country.

And a petition demanding priority funding for a new hospital has already been signed by more than 14,000 people.

But, last month, a Parliamentary committee told the Government to alter its response to the petition, saying they had not directly addressed its demands.