No appointment necessary at vaccination bus in South Lynn on Saturday

People can get a first COVID-19 jab at a vaccination bus in South Lynn on Saturday.

The NHS Community Health Team will be at St Michael's Academy in Saddlebow Road from 10am to 4pm.

The walk-in clinic is for anyone aged 18 or older. No appointment is necessary.

The team asks people to bring their NHS number if they have it.

Those not registered with a doctor can still have a vaccination.

Anyone unsure about having a jab can discuss any concerns with the team and get additional information to help them decide.

Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said today (Wednesday): "You do not need to show identification to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and you do not need to give your full name or address.

"It does not matter whether you are a UK citizen or what your immigration status is, how long you have been here or how long you expect to stay.

"Anyone aged 18+ can have a vaccination, we want to vaccinate as many people as we can and we want to make getting a vaccine as easy as possible for you."

Meanwhile, people aged over 30 can get their second dose of AstraZeneca at the walk-in vaccination centre at The Corn Exchange in Tuesday Market Place, Lynn.

It's open 9am-3pm, seven days a week.

From next week, second doses of AstraZeneca will also be administered on Tuesdays 5.30pm-7.30pm.

No appointment is needed but it must be at least eight weeks since the recipient's first jab.