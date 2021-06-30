Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

No appointment necessary at vaccination bus in South Lynn on Saturday

By Nigel Chapman
-
nigel.chapman@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:38, 30 June 2021
 | Updated: 14:39, 30 June 2021

People can get a first COVID-19 jab at a vaccination bus in South Lynn on Saturday.

The NHS Community Health Team will be at St Michael's Academy in Saddlebow Road from 10am to 4pm.

The walk-in clinic is for anyone aged 18 or older. No appointment is necessary.

The team asks people to bring their NHS number if they have it.

Those not registered with a doctor can still have a vaccination.

Anyone unsure about having a jab can discuss any concerns with the team and get additional information to help them decide.

Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said today (Wednesday): "You do not need to show identification to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and you do not need to give your full name or address.

"It does not matter whether you are a UK citizen or what your immigration status is, how long you have been here or how long you expect to stay.

"Anyone aged 18+ can have a vaccination, we want to vaccinate as many people as we can and we want to make getting a vaccine as easy as possible for you."

Meanwhile, people aged over 30 can get their second dose of AstraZeneca at the walk-in vaccination centre at The Corn Exchange in Tuesday Market Place, Lynn.

It's open 9am-3pm, seven days a week.

From next week, second doses of AstraZeneca will also be administered on Tuesdays 5.30pm-7.30pm.

No appointment is needed but it must be at least eight weeks since the recipient's first jab.

Coronavirus Health Kings Lynn Nigel Chapman
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE