No arrests in King's Lynn as extra resources in place for pubs reopening

By Ben Hardy
-
Published: 16:46, 09 July 2020
 | Updated: 16:50, 09 July 2020

Norfolk’s assistant chief constable has said it was “unusual” there were no arrests in Lynn on Saturday night as pubs reopened for the first time after lockdown.

Julie Wvendth said there were large numbers of resources in place for any disorder at the weekend, having “not known how Saturday would pan-out”.

She added: “Overall people were well-behaved and adapted to the new normal well. No arrests on a Saturday night is sadly quite unusual, however this a trend I wouldn’t mind seeing more of so please continue to enjoy yourselves safely and responsibly.”

CrimeKings Lynn

