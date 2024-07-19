A West Norfolk church is launching a free breakfast initiative each Thursday during the six-week summer holidays to help families struggling to make ends meet.

It will be the first time the Cornerstone King’s Lynn Baptist Church in South Lynn has instigated the “Food in the School Holidays” project and it is being launched amid concerns about how families will cope during the long break.

Starting next Thursday, July 25, families will be able to tuck into a free breakfast/brunch every Thursday between 9.30am and 11.30am at the Wisbech Road church.

The Cornerstone Baptist Church at South Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The church has said the programme is designed to “support families who may struggle to put food on the table or who face loneliness and isolation during the school break”.

The project is being coordinated by Rev June Love and booking is essential. It has been made possible thanks to funding from Alexandra Kemp, county councillor for Clenchwarton and South Lynn, who has donated £500 from her Councillor Allowance and said no child should go hungry.

“I’m really concerned about families struggling to feed young people in the summer holidays with nutritious meals, who have free school meals in term-time. Food prices increased by at least 25 per cent between January 2022 and January 2024, people have been borrowing just to keep up with household bills. No child should go hungry.

“So, I have given £500 from my Councillor Allowance to fund free breakfast/brunches every Thursday in the school holidays for parents/carers and children,” said Ms Kemp.

Rev June described the project as a “heartwarming initiative providing free food and good company for families every Thursday throughout the school holidays”.

“We understand that the school holidays can be a particularly challenging time for many families. Our goal is to offer not just food, but also a place where families can come together, feel supported, and enjoy a sense of community. We want to provide more than just a meal. We aim to create a supportive environment where families can connect and have fun together.”

Rev June said this is the first time the project has been launched at the South Lynn church but a similar project she ran in Lowestoft turned out to be a big success with many families.

“We recognise the need within our community, we have community lunches for adults once a fortnight, people pay what they can afford, plus we are linked to the community through many church groups.

“As we look around we see it is going to be a long summer, particularly if the weather is going to be like this (wet). Families have to pay to go anywhere, they are not likely to take children to the park in wet weather, and if they are at home, they need to feed the children and it’s all extra.”

She said the church was looking into the project prior to Ms Kemp’s offer of funding but added: “When we spoke to Alex she was totally into it. We don’t have a lot of money as a church but we are convinced this is God telling us to do this.”

By Monday of this week 12 people had already booked for the first Thursday breakfast.

“The more we can get this advertised the better. It is about feeding families, it’s not about sending kiddies to a club. We know mums are going without to feed their children. It is also about families that would be isolated and lonely, getting them out as well,” said Rev June, who plans to contact Lynn food bank to see if it has any spare breakfast items.

Rev June has also been in touch with The Purfleet Pantry social supermarket at the nearby South Gate for ask about food items.

“It will be a buffet breakfast brunch. We will have cereals, cereal bars, porridge, toast, butter, jam, pastries, fruit, yogurt, squash, tea and coffee, all free and help yourself.”

All of Ms Kemp’s donation will go on the project and Rev June said if more money is needed there might be grant help from the town’s Churches Together.

“Churches Together in King’s Lynn is looking at setting up a project where each of our churches can apply for a £100 grant so we might be able to apply for an extra £100 if we run out, said Rev June, who is keen to emphasise the breakfast will be free.

“We really want to make sure people know it is free - they don’t have to make a donation.”

For more information about the summer holiday free breakfast Thursdays for parents, carers and children, and to book a place, contact Rev June at: juneklbc@gmail.com or call 07843 841185.

Cornerstone King's Lynn Baptist Church is committed to serving the local community. Through various outreach programmes and support services, the church aims to be a beacon of hope and compassion, fostering a sense of belonging and providing help and support to those in need.

