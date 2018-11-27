No crane, no gain for pupils at technology tournament in King's Lynn

The Lynn Priory Rotary club held its fifth Technology Tournament at King’s Lynn Academy on Tuesday, November 20.

Eighty students from King Edward VII Academy, Springwood High School, Smithdon High School and King’s Lynn Academy took part.

The pupils were set the task of building a crane from a limited range of materials. Pictured presenting the winners of the intermediate section from King’s Lynn Academy is Keyvan Djamarani, business president of Bespak, which sponsored the event. Picture: SUBMITTED