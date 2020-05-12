Coronavirus: Families won't be fined for not sending children back to school
Published: 09:20, 12 May 2020
Families who refuse to send their children back to school if they reopen later this year will not be fined, the government has confirmed.
It comes days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed plans to get young children back to school by June 1.
Mr Johnson is hoping to get youngsters in transition years such as reception, Year 1 and Year 6, back into education as soon as possible.
