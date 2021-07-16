‘No flats here’ assurance over future of King's Lynn library

Council chiefs have sought to play down fears that Lynn’s historic Carnegie library could be turned into flats under relocation proposals.

The claim was made during a borough council meeting last week, as work on plans for a multi-million pound hub facility in the town centre continues.

But, following talks with county officials, West Norfolk Council leader Stuart Dark has now firmly denied the suggestion.

King's Lynn library (44887268)

And he insisted this week that any future use of the site must be in keeping with the building’s heritage, though he wouldn’t be drawn on what that use might be.

He said: “I can categorically say there has never been a plan formulated to turn it into flats.

“With officers at county, our aim is to create a space moving forward which is worthy of the value of the library building that is left behind.”

The future of the library, which dates back to 1905, has been in question since officials confirmed work was taking place to draw up plans for a multi-user hub facility in early 2020.

During last Thursday’s borough council meeting, where the issue was discussed, Mr Dark said the scheme was backed by £7 million of central government investment.

Meanwhile, Norfolk County Council has also committed £2 million to the scheme in its capital programme.

Supporters argue the hub, which is set to be sited in the former Argos building in the Vancouver Quarter, will provide a broader range of services than can be accommodated in the present library.

But heritage campaigners have expressed concerns about the potential risks of the present library being left unused.

However, a senior official from the Lynn Civic Society told the Lynn News they are unaware of any covenants which may restrict the potential future usage of the building.