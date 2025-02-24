Police have confirmed that three vehicles were involved in a crash on Friday evening which resulted in an almost 24-hour road closure.

The A47 between the Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts in Lynn was closed off Friday night due to the three-vehicle collision, leaving ‘significant damage’ to the barrier which is in the midst of being repaired.

Officers also confirmed that nobody was injured during the crash.

The crash left "significant damage" to the barrier on an elevated section of road, National Highways officials said. Picture: National Highways East

They were called to the A47 at 7.42pm and closed off the road - which reopened at around 8pm on Saturday night.

National Highways East shared photographs early on Saturday of the damage caused by the crash.

The closure, which impacted the A47 eastbound between the A148 and the A10 Hardwick Roundabout throughout the morning, caused heavy traffic in the Lynn area on Saturday.