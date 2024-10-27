It was no laughing matter for a 23-year-old who was spotted inhaling nitrous oxide while driving when he ended up in court.

Martin Rooney, a disqualified driver, had 12 canisters of nitrous oxide - also known as laughing gas - when driving on Clenchwarton Road on May 4.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a Class C drug, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Rooney was caught driving while disqualified on Clenchwarton Road in West Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Abdul Khan explained that a member of the public called the police after spotting Rooney inhaling a canister while driving.

Officers later found Rooney in the McDonald’s car park in West Lynn.

He had been disqualified from driving for 22 months last year after being convicted of drink-driving.

Officers discovered the 12 canisters of the Class C drug in his car, and Rooney was subsequently arrested.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell said that this was an “isolated” incident.

“He is very sorry for what happened. On that day, he received some very upsetting news concerning his relationship with his girlfriend and their young child,” the solicitor said.

“He wanted to get out of the house - he wanted to distance himself from the lady in question.

“In normal circumstances, that would have been a good idea, but he is disqualified from driving.”

Magistrates handed Rooney a 12-month community order, meaning he will have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Rooney, of The Orchards in Gedney, Lincolnshire, will also have six points added to his licence, and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114.