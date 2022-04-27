'No major problem' with King's Lynn level crossing, despite second breakdown, rail chiefs insist

Rail officials say there is no major structural problem with a Lynn level crossing despite engineers having to fix a second fault there within days.

Drivers were urged to find an alternative route this morning after the barriers at the Tennyson Avenue crossing became stuck in the down position, blocking traffic.

The issue, which has now been resolved, followed a similar problem at the site on Saturday. Police appealed for motorists to avoid the area in both cases.

Barriers were stuck at the Tennyson Avenue level crossing for a second time in days.

But Network Rail, the body responsible for maintaining railway infrastructure, says the incidents were not connected.

A company spokesman told the Lynn News that today's closure had been caused by a failed sensor, while Saturday's fault was due to a broken wire.

She said the infrastructure is routinely monitored and such work would be stepped up if it was believed that the breakdowns were connected.

She added that the crossing's barriers are designed to remain down when a fault occurs in order to protect the crossing and ensure public safety on the trains and roads alike.