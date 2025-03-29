A third of people admit cracking into their kids’ treat stash with age no barrier to chocolate cravings, according to new research.

And it’s not just children who fall victim to Easter egg theft with more than a quarter of people admitting poaching one from their partner.

A third of us admit to cracking into the kids’ Easter egg stash

Brits consume an estimated 205 million Easter eggs each year - around three for every person in the country. Gen Z and Millennials average four eggs each while Baby Boomers display a little more restraint, typically consuming just two.

More than half say they would buy an egg for a partner, according to the survey of 2,001 people conducted by Tesco.

To satisfy our chocolate cravings, the supermarket has unveiled Hatch, an exclusive one-day only tasting experience just for grown-ups.

Hosted by renowned chocolatier and author Chantal Coady, guests will embark on a multi-sensory three-course journey complete with cocktail pairings and an egg-cracking ceremony featuring the new Tesco Finest Cote D’Ivoire 47% Orange Dark Chocolate Egg.

Hatch by Tesco – the ultimate easter egg tasting experience for grown-ups Picture: Rob Greig/Cover Images

The event will explore taste, texture and temperature with Chantal sharing expert tips on combining chocolate with unexpected flavours such as white chocolate with yuzu and ginger, milk chocolate with chilli and dark chocolate with miso and caramel.

Chantal says: “Chocolate tasting is a multi-sensory experience, engaging not just taste but also texture and so much more. The way chocolate melts in the mouth, releasing complex aromas and flavours, is influenced by its composition, temperature, and even the way it’s eaten.

“We’ll be exploring how subtle change like a touch of sea salt or shift in temperature can transform the flavour profile of an Easter egg, making for a truly immersive journey.”

Hatch will take place in London on Friday, April 11 from 10.30am to 6.30pm, with 60-minute tasting slots available to book via OpenTable. Tickets cost £5, with all proceeds donated to Trussell Trust.

Hatch will be hosted by chocolatier and author Chantal Coady Picture: Rob Greig/Cover Images

Those who can’t make it can get a taste of these unique flavour pairings with Tesco’s new range of Easter Eggs. These include a Sea Salt & Pretzel Milk Chocolate Egg, a Biscuit & Raisin Milk Chocolate Egg, and the new Tesco Finest Cote D’Ivoire 48% Dark Milk and Orange Dark Chocolate Eggs.

Breige Donaghy, director of product development & innovation at Tesco, said: “We’ve crafted an exciting new range of Easter eggs, blending quality ingredients with innovative flavours and textures. Hatch is a celebration of the artistry behind our Easter collection and chocolate, offering a unique way for customers to experience and enjoy our creations.

“We can’t wait for people to try this year’s selection, whether at Hatch or at home.”

With such indulgent options available, this might be the year parents finally resist temptation and leave their kids’ eggs uncracked.