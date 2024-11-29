A planned nighttime closure of a major road in and out of King’s Lynn will not now take place as work is “progressing well” to construct a new roundabout.

Norfolk County Council announced today, Friday, that work on the A148 at Grimston Road is well on track and the planned overnight closure for Monday, December 2, for five nights, is no longer necessary.

The Knights Hill new roundabout is part of work needed to make way for hundreds of new homes to be built nearby.

A planned night time closure of a major road in and out of King’s Lynn will not now take place as work is “progressing well” on the construction of a new roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

Planned road closures led to a wave of protests earlier this year when businesses and residents only found out about the work following a social media post by bus company Lynx detailing changes to its stops in anticipation of the work.

The outcry resulted in a U-turn by the county council and a re-think of the work schedule.

Today the council said: “The construction of a new roundabout on Grimston Road (A148) is progressing well and on schedule for completion by the end of January 2025. We have undertaken a further review of how we can best deliver this project with our contractor and are pleased to announce that the night closures under Phase 3 which were due to start December 2 for 5 nights will no longer be required.”

Traffic lights, which are causing delays for many, remain in place and night time closures are now planned for early in the New Year.

The work is being carried out in phases with 24-hour, two-way traffic lights under manual control from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and a 30mph speed limit.

This is set to continue until January 25. The final phase of the work will see night closures from 7pm to 6.30am from January 20 to 24 and a signed traffic diversion.

The council has said the timings are “subject to suitable weather conditions” and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The work is being carried out by the council’s infrastructure department and its contractors.

Up-to-date information about roadworks in the county can be found at: www.norfolk.gov.uk/roadworks