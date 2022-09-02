Home   News   Article

No one seriously harmed in three-vehicle crash on King's Lynn's London Road

By Lucy Carter
Published: 14:42, 02 September 2022
 | Updated: 14:44, 02 September 2022

No one was seriously harmed after a three-vehicle crash in Lynn town centre yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to London Road at around 5.20pm after a collision involving a VW Polo, a Honda motorbike and a Audi A4.

A man in his 20s who was on the motorbike was taken to hospital with back pain, but he was discharged later that evening.

Police and ambulance crews attended a crash on London Road this afternoon (59046705)
The road was blocked for a period of time until vehicles were recovered, and the road was reopened just before 8pm.

