No one seriously harmed in three-vehicle crash on King's Lynn's London Road
Published: 14:42, 02 September 2022
| Updated: 14:44, 02 September 2022
No one was seriously harmed after a three-vehicle crash in Lynn town centre yesterday evening.
Emergency services were called to London Road at around 5.20pm after a collision involving a VW Polo, a Honda motorbike and a Audi A4.
A man in his 20s who was on the motorbike was taken to hospital with back pain, but he was discharged later that evening.
The road was blocked for a period of time until vehicles were recovered, and the road was reopened just before 8pm.