An opening date is yet to be set for a controversial new off-licence coming to Lynn’s Fairstead Estate.

There was much disappointment and anger on Tuesday when West Norfolk Council’s licensing committee granted permission for One Stop to open on the estate.

Fears have been expressed that a shop selling alcohol will add to ongoing anti-social behaviour and crime issues in the deprived ward.

The former GP surgery that will become a One Stop

After getting permission to open on the site of a former GP Surgery, a spokesperson for One Stop said no opening date for the store has been confirmed and the project is in its “early stages”.

It said its store provides “great quality products and services right on their doorstep”.

The store confirmed in the committee meeting last week that 25% of the floorspace would be selling alcohol.

Emma Brock runs the Fairstead Community Shop. Picture: Ian Burt

Borough councillor Steve Everett, who represents Fairstead Ward, said: “This is a disappointing decision by the Licensing Sub-Committee, particularly as Fairstead is lacking a community hub to be a focal point for health, social provisions and community engagement. North Lynn has something similar, so why can't Fairstead?

“We need to ensure that Fairstead gets its fair share of the £20million neighbourhood grant from the Government and has a facility that benefits this great community. It would also be a lovely tribute to make sure this new facility is named after the departing, well-respected and long-standing councillor Margaret Wilkinson.

“It is imperative that the borough council gives support to local businesses like the Fairstead Community Shop, which does such impactful work, and make sure they can thrive despite an absence of common sense prevailing, and Fairstead being crowded by profit-based convenience that isn't needed or wanted.”

Emma Brock, who runs the Fairstead Community Shop, is involved with helping some of the most vulnerable in the area and previously described the off-licence as a “nail in the coffin” for her venture.

The Morrisons Daily shop close to the site

Emma told the Lynn News: "Everybody is angry - no one has taken into consideration the people who live there and the people who work there.

“It's just ridiculous as it is going to affect Morrisons, who are then going to lose business. If that closes, then it will take away the only Post Office we have, and most people here only have Post Office (bank) accounts.

"There are going to be a lot of disappointed people, but we all knew it was going to go ahead - everybody said.

Fairstead Community Shop. Emma Brock on middle. Alistair wagg on left and Emma mcginn on right.

"What we want is not taken into consideration. It's all about money.”

On Tuesday, a decision notice says that the panel “took into account the concerns raised by residents and interested parties, specifically those relating to potential public nuisance issues”.

However, the notice added: “The panel also considered that more premises selling alcohol would not necessarily increase the number of people purchasing alcohol.”

Rob Colwell disapproves of the plans for a One Stop

The committee approved the plans submitted, subject to a list of conditions, one of those being that alcohol sales are restricted to 9am-9pm from Monday to Friday.

County and borough councillor Rob Colwell is also disappointed with the outcome.

He said: “I am very disappointed. I hope children aren’t exposed to lewd and drunken behaviour .

“The old surgery is on the main thoroughfare to and from the school, and where parents wait.”

Applicant Waken Chesterton Limited previously said the shop will “benefit the community”.

It said that precautions would be put in place to ensure staff were trained to handle customers and that it would employ local people.

Bosses added that CCTV would be installed both inside and outside of the building, and that a hedge would be lowered after concerns were raised that people could “hide behind it and drink”.