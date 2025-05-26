Parking on a residential road will be suspended while pavement reconstruction takes place.

Those living on Burkitt Street in North Lynn are being asked by Norfolk County Council to park in other areas from Monday, June 2, as footway slabs are set to be removed and replaced with asphalt.

The £80,000 works will take place on both sides of the road up to the Loke Road junction, where there will be a new tactile crossing installed.

The works are expected to take seven weeks. Picture: Google Maps

Parts of Walker Street, between Burkitt Street and Cresswell Street, will also be affected by parking restrictions, and the road will be temporarily closed up to the Burkitt/Walker Street junction.

It is estimated that construction will be completed by Monday, July 21, and it is said that access to properties will not be affected.

The work will see the existing slabbed footway removed and replaced with a new asphalt surface. All kerbs are to be replaced with new and a new tactile paving crossing point is being introduced at the junction between Burkitt Street and Loke Road.

To clarify, pavement reconstruction works will take place from the junction with Loke Road, on both sides of the carriageway, up until the end of Burkitt Street.

“To ensure that works will be completed safely, there will be a parking suspension along the whole length of Burkitt Street for the duration of the works and also along Walker Street, between Burkitt Street and Cresswell Street,” a council spokesperson said.

“The section along Burkitt Street between the junction with Loke Road and the junctions with Walker Street will also be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic.

“While the works are carried out, residents will have to park their vehicles on alternative nearby roads.

“Pedestrian and vehicular access to properties will not be affected by the works and will be maintained at all times.”

The county council apologised for any inconvenience which will be caused, and thanked people for their patience while the work is carried out.