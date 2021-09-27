Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

No Pinot in the pub, and fizzy drink shortages in Downham Market

By Eve Tawfick
Published: 11:10, 27 September 2021
 | Updated: 11:11, 27 September 2021

There was no Pinot Grigio in Downham's Wetherpoons yesterday much to the disappointment of patrons.

A staff member said it was "due to the lorry issues."

Other items on the menu were not available including black coffee, Purback Katy Perry and Westons Old Rosie Cider.

Cheese and wine stock image (889978)
Cheese and wine stock image (889978)

However, many of the breakfast items are still available to order at present.

The shortages affecting the nation have seen supplies of staples and other items reduced in supermarkets and restaurants.

Customers in Tesco supermarket noticed the shelves were emptier than usual, with less fizzy drinks.

There are still many items available in Tesco and Morrisons.

Kings Lynn Eve Tawfick
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE