No Pinot in the pub, and fizzy drink shortages in Downham Market

There was no Pinot Grigio in Downham's Wetherpoons yesterday much to the disappointment of patrons.

A staff member said it was "due to the lorry issues."

Other items on the menu were not available including black coffee, Purback Katy Perry and Westons Old Rosie Cider.

However, many of the breakfast items are still available to order at present.

The shortages affecting the nation have seen supplies of staples and other items reduced in supermarkets and restaurants.

Customers in Tesco supermarket noticed the shelves were emptier than usual, with less fizzy drinks.

There are still many items available in Tesco and Morrisons.