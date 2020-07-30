No plans to close King's Lynn store, say H&M
Published: 07:00, 30 July 2020
Fashion retailer H&M says it is not planning to close its Lynn store, despite fears for its future.
The town centre shop only opened last November and has been the subject of speculation in recent days after plans to shut 170 branches across Europe this year were revealed.
The company has also reported that its UK sales were down by more than 50 per cent in the second quarter of this year.
