No return in sight for food waste collection in West Norfolk

West Norfolk Council says it doesn’t know when food waste collections might resume, because of restrictions introduced to help the fight against coronavirus.

Officials say they are examining their options after a former borough mayor suggested the service may not return until a new waste contract begins next spring.

The scheme, in which residents place food waste into a separate caddy that is emptied weekly, was suspended in early April at the height of the pandemic.

Have food waste collections been binned for good?

At the time, officials said the move was “disappointing”, but necessary to ensure that the wider waste collection programme could continue to operate with smaller crews on each lorry to enable social distancing rules to be observed.

They also called on residents to take their own measures to reduce the amount of food that goes to waste.

But, speaking during the latest meeting of Clenchwarton’s parish council, David Whitby, a former borough mayor and the village’s ward representative, said one longer-term solution is being examined.

He affirmed the social distancing issue during his remarks in the session, a recording of which has been shared on YouTube from the remote meeting.

But Mr Whitby also told his colleagues: “They are looking at, when the new contract starts in April, having separate lorries to just go round and collect food waste.

“Whether it will come back before April yet, I don’t know. Watch this space.”

West Norfolk Council has teamed up with its neighbouring authorities in Breckland and North Norfolk to procure the new £230 million contract with Serco, who will take on waste collection services in the borough from April 2021.

The authorities claim the new deal will save money for the taxpayer and new, more efficient vehicles will be deployed for the work.

A borough council spokesman said this week: “Our waste contractor, Kier, carried out a review of the waste collection operating procedure at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure a safe working environment for all operatives.

“While these health and safety rules, that help with social distancing, remain in place we cannot confirm when food caddy collections will be reinstated.

“The borough council will continue to explore all options with our waste contractor.”

