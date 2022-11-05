Lynn passengers hoping to travel by train today will have been left disappointed by all services being cancelled.

A noticeboard at the town's station has informed visitors that they will be unable to hop on board until tomorrow at the earliest.

Spread across four pieces of paper, it reads: "There are no trains running from this station today. Sorry for any inconvenience".

There have been no trains running from Lynn today

This comes despite proposed rail strikes being called off, with an explanation for the strikes yet to be released.

However, some residents have stated it was too late to get the Lynn timetable back up and running in time for today (Saturday) - hence the lack of trains.