No trains at King's Lynn station despite strikes being called off
Published: 15:47, 05 November 2022
| Updated: 15:48, 05 November 2022
Lynn passengers hoping to travel by train today will have been left disappointed by all services being cancelled.
A noticeboard at the town's station has informed visitors that they will be unable to hop on board until tomorrow at the earliest.
Spread across four pieces of paper, it reads: "There are no trains running from this station today. Sorry for any inconvenience".
This comes despite proposed rail strikes being called off, with an explanation for the strikes yet to be released.
However, some residents have stated it was too late to get the Lynn timetable back up and running in time for today (Saturday) - hence the lack of trains.