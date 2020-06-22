Home   News   Article

No 'useful purpose' to further KLIC probe, says independent investigator

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 21:23, 22 June 2020
 | Updated: 21:25, 22 June 2020

An independent inquiry into West Norfolk Council's handling of a Lynn business hub would not serve "any useful purpose", according to the official appointed to conduct it.

Councillors voted to set up an external review into the King's Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) in March last year, after its then operator had failed to repay £2.75 million in loans.

But, in a newly published report, Alison Lowton, who was appointed to conduct the probe, concluded it would not be a sensible use of public resources.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Allister Webb
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE