No 'useful purpose' to further KLIC probe, says independent investigator

An independent inquiry into West Norfolk Council's handling of a Lynn business hub would not serve "any useful purpose", according to the official appointed to conduct it.

Councillors voted to set up an external review into the King's Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) in March last year, after its then operator had failed to repay £2.75 million in loans.

But, in a newly published report, Alison Lowton, who was appointed to conduct the probe, concluded it would not be a sensible use of public resources.