Police have confirmed nobody was arrested following a woman’s death on the A47 last year.

Margarita Korolkevic died aged 49 following a collision with a van at the end of the westbound slip road coming from Saddlebow in November.

She died at the scene, with officers issuing an appeal in a bid to establish who she was which saw them release photographs of her clothing.

Police have confirmed nobody was arrested following Margarita Korolkevic’s death on an A47 slip road at Lynn. Picture: iStock

An inquest was opened on November 27, and a recent hearing set a date of October 17 this year for the full inquest to take place.

Now, it has been confirmed that no criminal proceedings were launched following the incident.

“I can confirm no one was arrested and a file has been prepared for the coroner,” a Norfolk Police spokeswoman said.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene of Ms Korolkevic’s death, including paramedics and the air ambulance.

She was a pedestrian at the time of the incident, and the van involved was a white Renault Trucks Master.