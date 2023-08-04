Nominate now in the first West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards

Nominations have been flying in for categories in the first West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards.

The awards have been launched by the Lynn News and our sister title Your Local Paper to celebrate the area’s wealth of hospitality outlets.

We are lucky to have an array of amazing eateries in the borough, from restaurants and tearooms to farm shops, delis and pubs.

We have launched our first Food & Drink AwardsUGC

And to mark the important contribution business owners and staff make to us all and our tourism industry, we have launched these new awards.

Headline sponsor of the very first West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2023 is Lynn’s Greenyard Frozen UK.

There are 10 categories to enter, with support from local businesses.

The awards will culminate in a hosted evening presentation reception on October 4 at Lynn Town Hall.

KL1 Radio is sponsoring the drinks reception.

Do you have a favourite watering hole or place you love to eat at?

Do you have a food and drink hero or is there someone who goes that extra mile when it comes to hospitality?

If so, we want to hear about them to make sure they get the recognition they deserve.

The pandemic has been particularly hard on the hospitality industry with many struggling to survive but it has also seen enterprising entrepreneurs take the plunge and successfully start up new businesses.

And now is the right time to show our appreciation for all their efforts by launching these awards.

We are looking forward to receiving your nominations in the following categories:

Chef of the Year (sponsored by Barsby Produce)

Street Food/Pop Up of the Year

Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by Prontaprint)

Hotel of the Year (sponsored by Complete Commercial Finance)

Tearoom/Coffee Shop of the Year

Producer of the YearlFarm Shop/Deli of the Year

Pub/Bar of the Year (sponsored by Williams Refrigeration)

Food & Drink Hero (sponsored by Lynn’s Tipsy Teapot)

Hospitality Champion King’s Lynn (sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn (BID).

Nominations can be made via the special website link here.

You can also scan the QR code below to make a nomination.

Food and Drink Awards QR codeUGC

Nominations must be for businesses within the West Norfolk borough area only.

The closing date for entries is August 18.

A judging panel will go through the nominations on September 8 to find the finalists.