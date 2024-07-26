Which chefs in West Norfolk deserve to be recognised at Iliffe Media’s second West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards?

Our borough is lucky to have an array of amazing eateries from restaurants and tearooms to farm shops, delis and pubs - and we want to hear which are your favourites that you think deserve some recognition.

This week, we’re asking you to nominate a chef in West Norfolk who serves up some amazing dishes and deserves to be in the spotlight for their work - and to put forward your nominations for our other categories too.

To mark the important contribution business owners and staff make to us all and our tourism industry, our second annual awards will be held at Lynn Town Hall on Wednesday, October 2 - with nominations closing at 5pm on Friday, August 16.

Headline sponsor of the West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2024 is Lynn’s Greenyard Frozen UK.

There are 10 categories to enter, with support from local businesses - here is the link to nominate: www.westnorfolkfooddrinkawards.co.uk

The awards will culminate in a hosted evening presentation reception on Wednesday, October 2 at Lynn Town Hall.

We are looking forward to receiving your nominations in the following categories:

- King's Lynn Hospitality Champion (sponsored by Discover King's Lynn (BID))

- Pub/Bar of the Year (sponsored by Prestige Roofing)

- Chef of the Year

- Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by KL1)

- Street Food/Pop-Up of the Year (sponsored by Pilgrim's)

- Tearoom/Coffee Shop of the Year (sponsored by Double G Clothing)

- Producer of the Year

- Farm Shop/Deli of the Year (sponsored by Pilgrim’s)

- Food & Drink Hero

- Hotel of the Year (sponsored by TR Events + Catering)

Group editor of West Norfolk and Fenland at Iliffe Media Jeremy Ransome said: “Both the Lynn News and Your Local Paper are delighted to launch these awards for a second year. Last year’s inaugural event was such a great success and we’re happy that it’s become a firm favourite in our October calendar.

“The awards will celebrate the many fantastic food and drink businesses we have on our doorstep.”

Do you have a favourite watering hole or place you love to eat?

Do you have a food and drink hero or is there someone who goes that extra mile when it comes to hospitality?

If so, we want to hear about them to make sure they get the recognition they deserve.

Nominations, which must be for businesses within the West Norfolk borough area only, should be made via the following website - www.westnorfolkfooddrinkawards.co.uk

They will close at 5pm on Friday, August 16.

The nominees with the most votes in each category will be named as the finalists in the Lynn News and Your Local Paper on Friday, August 30.

All finalists will be invited to the awards ceremony at Lynn Town Hall on Wednesday, October 2 at 3.30pm.

This year, both the winners and highly-commended runner-ups will receive trophies.