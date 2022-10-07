Nominations for the Mayor’s Business Awards 2023 have been open for a week and are already pouring in.

Many businesses have already been put forward in the 11 award categories; several of them new to the awards.

But don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to enter your business or nominate somebody’s else’s.

The glittering Business Awards are held at the usual venue of Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Residential and agricultural agency Brown&Co have also joined as new sponsor for the Business Person of the Year category.

Other categories for 2023 include are Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar solicitors), Customer Care (UPP), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer (Bank House), Leisure & Tourism (Complete Commercial Finance), Environmental Champion (Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn) and Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP).

And finally, there’s the Mayor’s Business of the Year award, which is sponsored by headline sponsor, the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

Lynn News Editor Jeremy Ransome shared his excitement for the upcoming awards: “This will be my first Business Awards in Lynn and I’m really looking forward to it.

“Lots of nominations are coming in, many for businesses who have not featured before.

“The whole process is very exciting and I cannot wait for the night itself.”

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees.

Nominations close on Friday, November 18 at 5pm.

To nominate somebody for the Mayor’s Business Awards, go to www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk