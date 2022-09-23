The best of the borough’s businesses are set to be celebrated once more, as we launch the 2023 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

The glittering black-tie evening is booked for Friday, March 3, at its traditional venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, and as usual is organised by the Lynn News.

2022 Mayor's Business Awards winners

Categories carrying awards for 2023 are Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar solicitors), Businessperson of the Year, Customer Care (UPP), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer, Leisure & Tourism (Complete Commercial Finance) and Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP).

And, of course, there is the top accolade, the Mayor’s Business of the Year award, sponsored by the Borough Council.

After its first appearance last year, the Environmental Champion award, also sponsored by the Borough Council, is returning.

Launching the awards are, from left, James Ingham (UPP), Cllr Paul Kunes, Mayor Lesley Bambridge, Karl Langham (CCF), Sharron Marriott (events manager, Iliffe Media), Rebekah Chilvers (head of news, Lynn News), Helen Peak (MSL), Paula James (Mars Group) and Luke Avis (Mars Group)

Cllr Paul Kunes, cabinet member for environment and CO2 reduction, said: “The borough council has brought its net zero target forward to 2035 from 2050 and is committed to reviewing whether it can be brought forward to 2030.

“This category highlights what our great West Norfolk businesses are doing to play their part to protect the environment around us.”

The awards not only provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements, but also businesses’ impacts on the local area.

Cllr Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: “The Mayor’s Business Awards recognise the great businesses and the outstanding people behind them, across all sectors, that add so much to the West Norfolk community.

2022 Mayor's Business Awards

“Publicly celebrating these achievements in the Lynn News and at the awards ceremony being held at the Alive Corn Exchange helps to showcase and highlight their incredible achievements.”

Nominations for the awards have opened this morning.

To nominate go to www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

Mayor's Business Award logo

Make sure to visit the website and cast your nominations!