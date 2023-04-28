Nominations for the Lynn News Education Awards have now opened – and schools, teachers and students can once again look forward to a fantastic night celebrating their success.

The Lynn News Education Awards will celebrate those in West Norfolk who have excelled during the 2021/2022 academic year and the organisations that have gone above and beyond to promote educational excellence in the borough.

This year’s glittering ceremony will take place at The Duke’s Head on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, with the countdown to Thursday, July 20 well and truly now on.

Winners at last year's Lynn News Education Awards

Nominations opened this morning (Friday) at 8am, so make sure to visit www.lynneducationawards.co.uk so that no worthy contenders miss out.

The Lynn News recognises the value and importance of education and the vital role it plays in supporting and growing the local community.

Editor Jeremy Ransome said: “Having been educated in Lynn myself, these awards are particularly poignant to me.

"I know a lot of really good work goes on in West Norfolk's educational establishments and it is a great honour for me personally to be in a position to help honour those doing all that hard work.

"I would encourage everyone to get nominating now so we can make these awards an even bigger success than they already are."

Associate sponsors Kip McGrath Education Centres will be putting together the event programme for the big night.

They are also sponsoring the Primary School Pupil of the Year category, with this award being given to a youngster who has strived to improve their academic performance and who has exhibited the most noticeable growth in their progress, attitude and discipline.

The same award will be on offer for secondary school students.

The Primary School of the Year award will celebrate the schools whose dedication, innovation and hard work are making a real difference for their pupils and their communities.

Last year, South Wootton Infant School took the prize.

The Secondary School of the Year category, sponsored by the College of West Anglia this year, was won by Swaffham’s Nicholas Hamond Academy in 2022.

Pupils or schools who demonstrate a commitment to improving their carbon footprint by caring for the natural environment, reducing pollution or increasing environmental understanding will be named the Environmental Champion.

The Pre-School of the Year category will provide pre-schools with the opportunity to recognise the contributions that staff, individuals and teams make to the success and achievements of the overall pre-school environment.

Inspirational teachers at both primary and secondary schools will be honoured again this year, recognising outstanding staff who inspire in their students a love of learning, encourage them to pursue excellence, and give them the skills and enthusiasm they need to make a positive difference in the world.

The Contribution to the Community category will see an individual, class or school for a service that benefits the community commended.

Judges will look for any activities, programmes and initiatives that demonstrate a real commitment to their local neighbourhood. This award is being sponsored by Southgate Packaging.

Meanwhile, the Most Active School will be named if they can prove that they are truly active, promoting a high level of physical activity and sport coaching.

And finally, support staff are, in many cases, the unsung heroes of a school, ensuring the smooth running of activities so that there is no disruption to the teaching and learning and provides a safe and enjoyable environment for pupils.

The Support Staff Member/Team of the Year award provides schools with the opportunity to recognise the contributions that support staff make to the success and achievements of the overall school environment.

Entries will close at 5pm on Friday, June 2 – so make sure to get your nominations in before then.