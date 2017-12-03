Nominations open for West Norfolk Mayor’s Design Awards

Have your say

The search is now on to find the best examples of design and building work in West Norfolk.

Nominations are now open for the 2018 Mayor’s Design Awards, which are organised by West Norfolk Council.

Borough mayor Carol Bower said: “Having travelled around our borough since becoming mayor I’ve seen at first hand the vision and skills of our local designers, architects and builders through the many magnificent buildings I’ve seen.

“It’s easy to see how quality design and careful craftsmanship can make such a difference in the local community – whether it’s a completely modern build or refurbishing something back to its old splendour.

“These skilled people are all helping to make West Norfolk a more desirable place to live.

“It’s certainly been an eye-opener for me and I hope many of the schemes I’ve seen will be nominated for awards.

“Please nominate and encourage others to nominate schemes that are innovative and attractive and that enhance our locale.

“Let us rightly reward the people responsible for these wonderful designs.”

Entries are open until April 20, 2018, and the winners of the awards, which are presented in association with KL Magazine, will be announced at a ceremony next September.

Nomination forms are available online at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk, while printed copies are also available at borough council offices and through parish councils.

All applications should be accompanied by electronic photographs depicting the site before and after the works were completed.

For more information, phone Jane Forder on 01553 616374 or email jane.forder@west-norfolk.gov.uk.