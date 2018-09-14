Nordelph music group performs opening show

Watlington Church presents FenSong presents an original telling of 'Joseph!'. (4008214)

Members of a Nordelph-based theatre production group are celebrating after a successful first performance.

FenSong is a new production group open to youngsters from Downham, Southery, Outwell, Upwell, and other surrounding areas.

A team of 20 young performers took to the stage on Saturday to act out Joseph.

Leader of FenSong, Cate Markwell said: “We received some wonderful feedback from our audience and all our performers were brilliant.

“There were around 80 people in attendance as it was only a small venue. We have children from five-years-old to adults from 28-years-old performing with us.”

The group meets twice a week on Saturday and either Tuesday or Thursday, depending on their alternating weekday schedule.

Ms Markwell added: “We can include as many kids as possible, in spite of other clubs and commitments. Our base is Nordelph Village Hall. The club costs nothing but your time.

“We are partly sponsored by Ely Diocese. All we want is kids who want to be there, do plays, sing songs, learn some signing, and are prepared to read, sing, dance, act or perform in public.”

For more information or to submit your interest in joining FenSong, call Cate on 01366 324559 or email catemarkwell@yahoo.co.uk.