Norfolk has escaped the toughest post-lockdown restrictions from next week, despite having some high infection rates.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke in the House of Commons, explaining what life would look like across the country following the introduction of the new tier system on December 2.

What will Norfolk look like from December 2?

Under the tier two rules, non-essential shops and gyms will be able to reopen and outdoor sports will be able to return from December 2.

Exercise classes will only be permitted if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with those they do not live with or share a support bubble with.

Hairdressers and personal care services will be allowed to reopen, alongside entertainment venues such as cinemas, theatres and bingo halls.

Restaurants will be able to reopen, but pubs and bars not offering a substantial meal with have to remain closed.

Hospitality businesses will be allowed to remain open until 11pm, but must take last orders at 10pm.

Collective worship and weddings will also be able to continue and will be subject to social distancing.

Spectators will be allowed to attend some sporting events across England, and large outdoor events will be limited to 50% capacity.

The tier system in full

Indoor events will have a maximum limit of 1,000 people or half the usual capacity, whichever is lower.

Educational settings such as universities, colleges and schools will remain open across England regardless of the local tier status.

The Rule of Six will return for tier one and two areas, meaning you will be able to meet both inside and outside households with people in your bubble.

The government are also allowing support bubbles to be expanded - if you are the only adult in your household you can form a support bubble with another household.

You will also be able to form a support bubble if you have a child under 1 or a child under 5 with a disability that needs continuous care.

Public buildings, such as libraries, community centres and halls will remain open across all three tiers, as well as allotments, recycling and waste centres, public toilets and car parks.

The government have described tier two as a 'high alert.' It is reserved for areas 'with a higher or rapidly rising level ofinfections, where some additional restrictions need to be in place.'