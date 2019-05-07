Norfolk Chambers of Commerce steps up presence in West Norfolk
Norfolk Chambers of Commerce is increasing its presence in West Norfolk by setting up a base in Lynn Town Hall once a month for a day-long drop-in session.
It is also extending its usual early morning networking meetings from one to two hours, moving the days these take place from Wednesdays to Tuesdays.
The two hours networking over coffee and pastries, is being delivered, in partnership with Swarm Apprenticeships and Solace Coaching.
At the next networking meeting on Tuesday, May 14, starting at 7.30am, the speaker will be Glenn Savill, relationship manager at accountants Aston Shaw. He is the Making Tax Digital adviser for the practice and has recently held over half a dozen seminars on the topic throughout East Anglia, including Lynn. He will be answering questions on the upcoming changes imposed by HMRC.
After the two hours of networking, the Chambers team has partnered with West Norfolk Council, so it can remain at the town hall for the rest of the day. Local businesses will be able to drop in, ask questions, and discover more about Norfolk Chambers.
The Chambers would like to hear from any experienced business people prepared to volunteer to share their expertise. Anyone interested should send an email to Nicole Risby nicole.risby@norfolkchamber.co.uk.
All sessions will be held in the council chamber room. Dates for the remainder of 2019 are Tuesdays, June 18; July 23; August 20; September 24; October 8.
