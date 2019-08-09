Children had the opportunity to get hands-on with scientific experiments including the Van der Graaff Generator for a library event this week.

A ‘Whizz Bang Science Show’ came to Gaywood Library on Monday as part of a summer reading scheme for children.

Members of staff from Mad Science Norfolk put on the one-hour show for those aged 4-11-years-old at the library.

Ralph Stewart, 10

The children tried on ‘light-bending glasses’ and uncovered the ‘hidden colours of the rainbow.’

Volunteers also enjoyed having their hair raised by touching the Van De Graaff Generator.

Charlotte Burrow, of Gaywood Library, said there were roughly 20 children in attendance.

Dr Dee Enay talks to the children during the show

She added: “It was one of our events for our summer reading challenge where kids aim to read six books.

“They took out quite a few books after the show, and we have got a lot of people involved with the challenge.”

The Whizz bang science show has been appearing at various libraries throughout the county with further events lined up for the summer including free coding sessions and a ‘space slime workshop’.

For further details on the events, visit Norfolk County Council’s Summer Reading Challenge page online at www.norfolk.gov.uk.

Audience participation at the Whizz Bang Science Show

The summer reading challenge takes place every year and is free to join.