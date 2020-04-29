Home   News   Article

Norfolk companies team up to donate face shield visors to West Norfolk care homes

By Ben Hardy
Published: 10:52, 29 April 2020
 | Updated: 10:53, 29 April 2020

Two Norfolk companies have teamed up to supply West Norfolk care homes with thousands of face shield visors during the coronavirus outbreak.

Retailers Blakely Clothing and Oaklair Packaging have been manufacturing PPE with more than 10 care homes already taking up the offer in the area.

Among those being supplied with the face shield visors in Lynn are Goodwins Hall Care Home, the Black Swan, Manton House and the Mallards.

