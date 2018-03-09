Norfolk County Council appeals for LGBT adopters

Have your say

Norfolk County Council is asking lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people to come forward and change a child’s life in response to LGBT Adoption and Fostering Week.

Chairman of the children’s services committee, Penny Carpenter said: “Norfolk County Council is proud to support LGBT Adoption and Fostering week.

“Offering stability and a secure, loving home to a child who may not have had the best start in life, can be a very rewarding experience for all involved.

“Every child has the potential to achieve their dreams and giving your time, encouragement and support can help to make that happen.

“We welcome enquiries from the LGBT community, not just during Adoption and Fostering Week, but every week. You could make a huge difference to a child’s life.”

For further details, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/adoption or www.norfolk.gov.uk/fostering. Alternatively, call 01603 638343 or call 0344 8008020.