Norfolk County Council leader refuses to rule out bus funding cuts

The leader of Norfolk County Council has refused to rule out reintroducing cuts to bus subsidies in future.

The future of services in West Norfolk has been under particular focus in recent months following Stagecoach’s decision to quit most of its current routes later this month.

Although deals have been done to ensure buses continue to run on the affected routes, some services will face cuts and critics fear more could follow in the future.

Liberal Democrat councillor Tim East raised a motion at Monday’s full county council meeting to protect subsidies and grants until the end of 2020.

However, leader Cliff Jordan said that doing this would be tying the council’s hands.

Mr East raised fears over rural bus services, which he described as “already underfunded”.

He said: “Passing this motion will enable us, at least, to keep the status quo for the next three years, something that should be a minimum requirement for the county council.”

Lib Dem group leader Dan Roper said if the council could not ring fence this amount of its budget, it would be “in very big trouble indeed”.

However, the motion was lost after 45 councillors voted to quash it, against 29 votes in favour of it.

New arrangements for services in West Norfolk are due to come into force at the end of this month, with Lynx and West Norfolk Community Transport taking over many of the routes vacated by Stagecoach.

Stagecoach will still continue to run the 505 service between Lynn and Spalding, as well as the route from the town centre to the Fairstead estate.

But the 505 will only run every half-hour on weekdays when the new arrangements come into force, instead of every 20 minutes as is currently the case.

Opponents fear that will lead to more congestion on surrounding routes.