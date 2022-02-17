Tech giant Apple is being sued by Norfolk County Council in a class action lawsuit trialled in California.

The council has accused the iPhone manufacturer of “misleading” information which led to the loss of over £1million from the Norfolk Pension Fund.

The pension fund is valued at around £3.4billion.

?stanbul, Turkey - July 14, 2015: Hands holding a iPhone 6 Plus displaying WhatsApp messaging application. iPhone is a touchscreen smart phone produced by Apple Inc.. (51442279)

The local authority has significant but undisclosed shares in Apple, a £3trillion company based in California.

The legal fight with Apple has been raging on for at least two years, accusing the firm’s CEO Tim Cook of making “false and misleading” statements about sales in China.

In 2018, profits forecast missed the margin by around £6billion, after iPhone XR sales didn’t reach their predicted targets in China.

Reportedly, this is when the council accused Apple boss Tim Cook of “misleading” them.

The judge for the case Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers decided to raise the status of the case to class action, meaning that Apple could face larger losses should they lose the case.

According to court documents seen by the Lynn News, the council alleges that in 2018, the “defendants misrepresented the state of Apple’s business in Greater China, the company’s most important growth market at the time”.

The council claims that on a call with analysts and investors in November 2018, CEO Tim Cook was challenged about “deceleration” in emerging markets.

While admitting “pressure” in some markets such as Turkey and Russia, the case alleges he declined to put China in that category.

It’s alleged that Mr Cook said: “iPhone, in particular, was very strong double-digit growth there (in China).”

Days later, reports emerged that Apple had told its top smartphone manufacturers to “halt plans for additional production lines” for the recently released iPhone XR.

In January 2019, Apple pre-announced its first earnings shortfall in 15 years. In a letter to investors, Tim Cook said “lower than anticipated iPhone revenue, primarily in Greater China”.

Shares fell on the news “from a close of $157.92 per share on January 2 2019 to a close of $142.19 per share on January 3 2019”.

The iPhone XR sales are thought to have plummeted in the Chinese market due to Chinese tech brand Huawwei's cheaper competitor phones.

However, Apple has bounced back from Huawei's market dominion, as last year the brand sold it's smartphone line to the company Honor after a significant drop in sales after the iPhone 12 was released.

Tim Cook reportedly said: "We’ve been especially pleased by the customer response in China to the iPhone 12 family."