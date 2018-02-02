Norfolk County Council propose £75 spike in council tax

Norfolk County Council has published budget plans which could see council tax bills rise by nearly £75 for an average home this spring.

The proposals, which are due to be discussed at a meeting on February 12, suggests increasing council tax by 5.99 per cent, which would add £74.75 to band-D property’s annual bill.

In December, the government eased the cap on how much council tax could be levied without prompting a referendum.

The report read: “Initially we sought views on proposals to increase council tax in 2018 to 19 by 4.9 per cent, including 3 per cent adult social care precept.

“Following the late announcement of the local government finance settlement 2018 to 19 on 19 December 2017, which extended powers to increase council tax by a further 1 per cent. We also sought views on whether or not the council should increase council tax by 5.99 per cent.”

Council chiefs said comments relating to increasing council tax by 5.99 per cent showed “no significant differences” to the comments relating to rasing it by 4.9 per cent.

The report continued: “Where people stated they were supportive, they generally felt that increasing council tax would help to protect and maintain key services and support the most vulnerable.

“Others felt that they would like to see a higher level proposed to improve services. Some stated their support despite their concerns about the financial impact of the proposal.

“Those that were against an increase expressed a great deal of concern about the affordability of the proposed increase. People expressed concern for themselves and others this generally related to the impact on living standards and concern about people’s ability to pay.”