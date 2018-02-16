Norfolk County Council tax rise approved at budget meeting

Councillors have approved a budget which they say sees increased investment in social care services in the county and also includes a rise in council tax.

Norfolk County Council backed a £388.8 million net budget at their full council meeting on Monday.

The budget also sees a 5.99 per cent rise in its share of council tax, increasing band D bills by an extra £74.79 per year.

Council leader Cliff Jordan said: “This budget shows that we are determined to care for the county and to invest in Norfolk’s future.

“We are continuing to care for the most vulnerable people. The council is investing £34 million in adult social care over the coming year, plus £13 million in children’s services.”

Deputy leader and finance spokeswoman Alison Thomas said: “By being prudent, we’ve been able to invest in services for the most vulnerable people, despite the continued reduction of our Government grant, rising costs and growing demand for services.

“We have agreed to take the maximum council tax level permitted by the Government – 2.99 per cent for general services and three per cent for adult social care – to ease these pressures.”

The budget also includes £4.6 million to fund pay inflation, including the nationally proposed two per cent pay rise for staff.

The council also predicts it must make further savings of £94.7 million over the next four years.

But not all of the members of the council were pleased by the result of the meeting.

The Labour Group had introduced a budget amendment to halt a £2 million cut to Children’s Centres in the county, but the amendment lost.

Leader of the Labour Group Steve Morphew said on Twitter: “Shocking not a single Tory spoke in the Children’s Centre debate apart from a sad, tired party political snipe from their leader.

“Then they vote en bloc against Labour way of preventing Children Centre closures. Reckless decision made in a shameful way.”