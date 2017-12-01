Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service chiefs issue update on incidents

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is continuing to tackle a fire which broke out at a scrapyard on Monday.

Fire crews have been at the site on Gayton Road since around 7.15pm on Monday and officials now say it is “estimated that it will take three day” to completely put out the fire.

A statement issued by Norfolk County Council said: “NFRS is taking proactive steps to extinguish the fire. A construction grabber is being used to collect and submerge parts of the pile in water before moving it out of the fire’s reach.

“The size of the pile has been revised and it’s now estimated to contain 1,000 tonnes of household waste.

“Working continuously during daylight hours and into early evenings, it’s estimated that it will take three days to complete this task.”

They say there is no sign of pollution in local rivers or ground water, but the Environment Agency will continue to attend the site and monitor the environment.

The fire and rescue service has also issued an update on the fire incident at Manor Farm, in North Runcton, which began in January.

A statement issued by Norfolk County Council said: “They were unable to identify the exact cause of the fire, or who started it, due to the lack of any evidence. T he outcome is that the most likely cause was deliberate action by person or persons unknown.”