Norfolk fire service called to release trapped child in North Lynn

Fire officers were called to release a child from a vehicle in North Lynn this afternoon (Friday, August 16).

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said a crew were called to Loke Road where a child was locked in a car.

She said the fire service were alerted to the problem through a 999 call.

Fire officers were called to Loke Road this afternoon (Friday, August 16). Picture: Google Maps (15338185)

The officers were on the scene at 12.58pm having been alerted at 12.53pm.

And the spokeswoman said the crew had left the scene at 1.41pm after the child had been released.