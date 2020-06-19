The Norfolk Hospice is thrilled to announce that they have now surpassed the £40,000 milestone of their additional bed appeal to support patients during the Covid-19 crisis.

The appeal was initially launched with a target of £11,760 to support the costs for one additional bed during the month of April but this was soon extended to support the running of five additional beds.

One bed at the Hillington-based hospice costs £420 a day to run and the cost of the additional five beds throughout April, May and June amounts to £186,900.