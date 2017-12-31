Norfolk Hospice helpers receive awards of thanks for voluntary help

A group of volunteers have been honoured for decades of loyal service to the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

Eight helpers, who between them have clocked up more than 40 years of work for the charity, received five-year long service awards during a ceremony.

And officials say that the hospice now has more than 80 volunteers who have given at least five years of service to the organisation.

They also estimate that one of the award winners, Brian Tamplin, had enabled the hospice to sell more than £100,000 of electrical goods alone because of his work to test them to ensure their safety.

Lynn Lockheart, the charity’s director of operations and retail, said: “Our volunteers have donated a massive 32,000-plus hours of their time from April to October this year.

“It’s fantastic that we have so many that feel able to go on giving for years and years – they are a very special bunch of people.

“We are pleased to be able to express our thanks by presenting them with a long service badge which we hope they will wear with pride, as we are so proud of them.”