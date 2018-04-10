Norfolk Hospice to host fourth ladies day

The Norfolk Hospice Ladies Day
The Norfolk Hospice Ladies Day

The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House is hosting its fourth ladies day at Lynn town hall on June 28.

Allez Chic will be showing a range of fashions from British and European designers, such as those shown above, and caterers Edward and Blake will be providing afternoon tea.

Fundraising coordinator Alice Crome said: “We are extremely grateful for their ongoing support and help with organising what promises to be a great event.”

For more information or to book tickets, call 01485 601701 or visit www.norfolkhospice.org.uk.