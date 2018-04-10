Norfolk Hospice to host fourth ladies day

The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House is hosting its fourth ladies day at Lynn town hall on June 28.

Allez Chic will be showing a range of fashions from British and European designers, such as those shown above, and caterers Edward and Blake will be providing afternoon tea.

Fundraising coordinator Alice Crome said: “We are extremely grateful for their ongoing support and help with organising what promises to be a great event.”

For more information or to book tickets, call 01485 601701 or visit www.norfolkhospice.org.uk.