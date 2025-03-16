Budding pianists and their teachers gathered at a Lynn school for the first round of a prestigious piano competition.

Taking part in the event organised by the European Piano Teachers Association (EPTA) UK in partnership with the West Norfolk Academies Trust, and hosted by Springwood High School, were 28 young musicians, aged from nine to 18.

Open to pianists of all levels under the age of 25, from beginner to advanced, the contest saw competitors perform a host of different musical pieces, from classical arrangements and modern tunes to original compositions written by the students themselves.

Budding pianists and their teachers gathered at Springwood. Picture: Ian Burt

Benjamin Howell, who is peripatetic music lead at WNAT and organised the regional stage of this year’s competition, said: “The event showcased a diverse repertoire, ranging from the Super Mario Brothers theme tune to works by Schubert and Bach.

Six of the competitors were from Trust schools, with the winners of the different categories announced as Max for the Preparatory Class, Sofiia for the Elementary Class, Lily for Intermediate 1, Elaine for the 12 Years and Younger Category, and Irina for Advanced 1.

“Winners in the Preparatory and Elementary categories received a music book provided by Faber Music, while winners from Intermediate 1 onwards earned a place in the finals,” explained Mr Howell.

The contest saw competitors perform a host of different musical pieces. Picture: Ian Burt

The awards were presented by adjudicator Jill Morton, a music teacher and concert pianist, as well as principal tutor for the Piano Teacher’s Course UK.

Mr Howell added: “A key takeaway from this year’s event is that, while the EPTA Piano Competition was a success, and we welcomed piano teachers on the day, we would love to see even more piano teachers engage with us in future.

“Increased involvement would ultimately provide more opportunities for their students.

The students were presented with awards. Picture: Ian Burt

“This competition is an annual event, and we would love for more piano teachers to get involved next year. Any teachers interested in participating are welcome to contact me.”

An audience of more than 50 family members and friends, piano teachers, and WNAT music staff attended the day, which saw the finalists secure places in the national finals of the EPTA Piano Competition to be held at the Royal Academy of Music in London on March 30.

“This event is important as it aligns with EPTA’s mission – to promote excellence in piano teaching and performance, bring teachers and performers together, and raise standards within the profession,” added Mr Howell.

The students were presented with awards. Picture: Ian Burt

“More importantly, it provides valuable opportunities for students.”

There was an audience of more than 50 family members and friends. Picture: Ian Burt

The contest saw competitors perform a host of different musical pieces. Picture: Ian Burt

The contest saw competitors perform a host of different musical pieces. Picture: Ian Burt

Budding pianists and their teachers gathered at Springwood. Picture: Ian Burt

The contest saw competitors perform a host of different musical pieces. Picture: Ian Burt

Budding pianists and their teachers gathered at Springwood. Picture: Ian Burt

Twenty-eight young musicians took part in the event. Picture: Ian Burt