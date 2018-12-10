Norfolk police appeal following road collision between BMW and motorbike in King's Lynn
Norfolk police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Lynn on Friday (December 7).
Officers were called to the scene just after 5pm on Gaywood Road after a blue BMW 3 Series estate and a grey Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision.
The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and suffered a minor injury. The man was in his late 20s.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam evidence.
Any information should be reported to PC Keith Hunt at the Roads Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.