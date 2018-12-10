Norfolk police appeal following road collision between BMW and motorbike in King's Lynn

Norfolk police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Lynn on Friday (December 7).

Officers were called to the scene just after 5pm on Gaywood Road after a blue BMW 3 Series estate and a grey Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision.

A collision took place on Gaywood Road on Friday

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and suffered a minor injury. The man was in his late 20s.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam evidence.

Any information should be reported to PC Keith Hunt at the Roads Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101.