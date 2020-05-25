Police patrols and checks on the roads of Norfolk will increase from today as both forces will take part in a two-week national speed campaign.

The #SlowDownSaveLives campaign, co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, will start on today and run until Sunday, June 7.

National statistics show that high speeds contribute to around 10 per cent of all injury collisions reported to the police, 13 per cent resulting in a serious injury, and 24 per cent of collisions which result in a death.