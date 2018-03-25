Norfolk Police issue security warning over theft threat on light nights

Police chiefs are urging people in West Norfolk not to make life easier for would-be criminals now the clocks have gone forward.

With British Summer Time starting today, senior officers are calling for people to be vigilant about their home and vehicle security.

They say lighter evenings can be seen as an opportunist time for crime.

And Chief Superintendent Mike Fawcett, of Norfolk Police, has called for people to look after themselves and those around them.

He said: “Norfolk is an extremely safe place to live and your chances of being a victim of such crimes still remain extremely low, but you should consider making your house look like someone is at home.

“With the weather improving, more of us will be out and about, so please remember to keep your property secure and don’t become an easy target.

“We would also encourage people to be a good neighbour - if anyone is spotted acting suspiciously in your neighbourhood, call the police.”

Anyone with information about thieves operating in their area should phone police on 101