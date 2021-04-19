Norfolk Police praises public response after first weekend following coronavirus rule relaxation

Police chiefs have thanked the public for their continuing compliance with coronavirus rules, following the first weekend after the latest easing of restrictions.

Town centres were reported to be busy at the weekend, which was the first since the most recent relaxation of lockdown rules last Monday.

And, despite plans to have extra officers on patrol in popular areas of the night time economy, no major cases of disorder have been reported, with only a handful of breaches across the county as a whole.

Businesses had plenty of eager shoppers to sell to in Lynn at the weekend.

Shoppers were out in force in Lynn’s town centre over the weekend as many businesses sought to make the most of their first full week of in-person trading this year.

That included pubs and bars where drinkers and diners could be served outdoors.

Norfolk Police assistant chief constable, Julie Wvendth, said today: “The last few months have been extremely challenging for everyone and naturally people wanted to enjoy greater freedom provided by the easing of restrictions and meet with friends and family outside. It’s clear that people enjoyed themselves safely and responsibly.

“Our journey out of lockdown remains overwhelmingly positive with most people embracing the gradual return of freedoms while remembering that the virus is still with us, and playing it safe. I want to thank them for their unwavering support and for continuing to stick to the rules.

“The continued rollout of the vaccination is very positive and welcome news for us all, but let’s continue to follow social distancing guidelines so we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our county.”

Tom McCabe, of the Norfolk Resilience Forum, said: “The easing of restrictions has given us a chance to see friends again, enjoy a meal out and to begin to move towards normality, but we all need to remember it is only the first step.

“For the remaining lockdown rules to be safely released, we need to act sensibly and avoid spreading the virus.

“To do that, everyone needs to continue to social distance, obey the Rule of Six and avoid meeting people outside your bubble indoors.

“Only if we all keep following the rules will we be able to keep Covid numbers low and continue to follow the government’s roadmap.”

Away from business, some events were able to welcome members of the public in a socially distanced manner.

They included a spring gift fair at Creake Abbey in North Creake, which is due to be the first of three such events held at the site this year.

But organisers of the Burnham Market Horse Trials weren’t so fortunate, as it took place behind closed doors as it was not listed as a pilot event.