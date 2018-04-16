Norfolk Police take part in Europe-wide anti-speeding programme

Police in West Norfolk are taking part in a Europe-wide anti-speeding operation this week.

The Norfolk force is participating in a week-long enforcement programme co-ordinated by the European traffic police network TIPSOL.

The operation begins today and continues until Sunday.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit, said: “We work closely with our partners all-year round to target speeding drivers and these campaigns allow us to enforce the law while raising awareness of the dangers.

“All too often officers have to deal with the results of drivers speeding, which can be devastating, with families and friends being left behind to pick up their lives after the event. One fatality on our roads is one too many.”