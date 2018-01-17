Norfolk recycling rate reaches record high

Recycling rates in Norfolk have reached an all-time high, according to new figures.

Data from the Norfolk Waste Partnership showed 46.7 per cent of the county’s waste was recycled in 2016-17, up 0.9 per cent on the previous year.

West Norfolk has the second highest recycling rate among all the county’s districts.

And officials say the county is on course to meet the target of a 50 per cent recycling rate by 2020.

John Fisher, chairman of the Norfolk Waste Partnership, which includes both the county council and all the county’s district authorities, said: “It is really great to see the result of Norfolk’s residents recycling efforts.

“I am delighted to see the Government recognise the contribution the Eastern region as a whole makes to England’s recycling rate.

The Eastern region was the highest recycling area in England at 49.4 per cent in 2016-17.

“Norfolk residents are top-notch recyclers and waste-reducers. A big thank you to everyone for reducing, reusing and recycling their rubbish. It saves taxpayers’ money and it’s good for the environment.”

Among the county’s districts, West Norfolk’s recycling rate rose faster than most other districts during the year to March, 1.4 per cent to 45.7 per cent.

It is the second highest district rate in the county, behind Broadland which achieved just over 50 per cent.

Breckland’s figure also rose slightly, from 39.9 per cent to 40.3 per cent, but is only higher than those for the Norwich and Yarmouth districts, which are 38.3 and 33.3 per cent respectively.

The partnership also estimates that 522.7 kilograms of waste per household in Norfolk is left over after recycling, lower than both the regional and national average figures.