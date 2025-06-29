In our weekly look at books, we focus on crime novel set in a “quirky” Norfolk village.

The Potting Shed Murder by Paula Sutton is perfect for fans of Richard Coles and Richard Osman.

It welcomes readers to the sleepy village of Pudding Corner, a quintessentially English haven of golden cornfields, winding cobbled lanes and murder.

The Potting Shed Murder by Paula Sutton

Daphne Brewster has left London behind and is settling into her family's new life in rural Norfolk, planting broad beans in raised beds and vintage hunting for their farmhouse.

But when the local headmaster is found dead in his potting shed, amongst his allotment cabbages, the village is ablaze.

Who would kill beloved Mr Papplewick, pillar of the community?

Daphne soon comes to realise perhaps the countryside isn't so idyllic after all...

When the headmaster's widow points her finger at Minnerva, Daphne's new friend, Daphne vows to clear her name.

Sneaking into the crime scene and chasing down rumours gets her into hot water with the local inspector - until she comes across a faded photograph that unearths a secret buried for forty years.

They say nothing bad ever happens in close-knit Pudding Corner, but Daphne is close to the truth - dangerously close.

There's death amongst the dahlias, a truly unputdownable, twist-packed whodunnit.

Top Ten Chart with Waterstones of Norfolk Street, in Lynn:

1. Raising Hare - Chloe Dalton

2. The Salt Path – Raynor Winn

3. The Midnight Feast- Lucy Foley

4. A Cold Wind From Moscow – Rory Clements

5. In Too Deep – Andrew Child, Lee Child

6. Guilty By Definition - Susie Dent

7. King's Lynn: A Potted History - Paul Richards

8. Long Island - Colm Tobin

9. The Let Them Theory - Mel Robbins

10. The Last Devil To Die - Richard Osman